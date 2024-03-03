Seaford Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A Seaford man has been arrested on drug and weapons offenses after he was reported to be impaired at the Del-One Federal Credit Union ATM in Seaford. Delaware State Police spotted 51 year old Gerald Watkins of Seaford falling asleep standing next to the ATM while holding cash, a bank card and receipt. When police contacted Watkins, he exhibited multiple signs of impairment and the trooper saw an ASP baton concealed at Watkins waist. He was arrested and a search of Watkins turned up 48 bags of heroin, two pipes with meth and in his vehicle a switchblade and drug paraphernalia. A computer check showed that Watkins was a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon. Watkins was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 3 counts

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Dealing with a Switchblade

Watkins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $11,700 cash bond.