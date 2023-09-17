Seaford Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A Seaford man has been arrested on drug charges. Members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force on patrol in the vicinity of an unoccupied property on Neal Road in Lincoln spotted 41 year old Eric Davis arriving at the property in a pickup and observed what appeared to be several drug deals. A detective approached Davis and detained him and spotted drugs in plain view in the truck. Search warrants were obtained for Davis’s vehicle, the abandoned property and a camper on the property.

The search led to the recovery of the following evidence:

Image courtesy DSP

26,013 bags containing approximately 182 grams of suspected heroin

4.13 grams of crack cocaine

Over $1,000 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia

Davis was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- 2 counts

Davis was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $100,000 cash bond.