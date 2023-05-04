Seaford Man Caught in the Act of Burglarizing Newark Hotel

A 51-year-old Seaford man is facing several criminal charges after Delaware State Police caught him in the act of burglarizing a hotel in the Newark area yesterday. A trooper on patrol saw him carrying bolt cutters in the parking lot within the fenced-off property of the Country Inn and Suites on Old Churchmans Road. The hotel is currently closed with a fence bordering the property and multiple signs to keep off the property. The trooper found piles of wire, cutting tools, and drug paraphernalia in Norris Macklin’s vehicle which was located in the parking garage. Macklin was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 6. Charges include Burglary Third Degree, and Possession of Burglar Tools, both of which are felonies. Macklin is at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $5,000 secured bond.