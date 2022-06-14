Seaford Man Charged in Fatal January Crash

Image courtesy DSP

A Seaford man has been arrested for manslaughter and other charges after a deadly motor vehicle crash in January. Delaware State Police were called to Atlanta Road and Brighton Drive in Seaford. Investigation showed that two passengers, 14 year old Hope Glasgow and 6 year old Nathan Glasgow died from injuries sustained in the crash on January 6th. The driver of the vehicle that struck the victims is identified as 53 year old Arthur Perdue of Seaford – he was indicted by a Grand Jury on multiple charges:

Manslaughter (Felony) – 2 counts Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)

3rd Offense Driving Under the Influence (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway

Passing in a No-Passing Zone

Failure to Have Required Insurance

Purdue was arrested at the DMV in Delaware City on Monday, June 13. Perdue was transported to Troop 6, where he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $65,203 cash bond.