Seaford man charged in hit and run crash

A Seaford man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit and run crash in Seaford.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m., Monday as a pedestrian was walking along the edge of Middleford Road, just west of Old Furnace Road, in Seaford.

For unknown reasons, the pedestrian entered the travel lane and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The vehicle ran off the road after striking the pedestrian and hit a guide-wire and a wooden fence, causing property damage.

The pedestrian, a 47-year-old Seaford man, was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Through investigative measures, 73-year-old George L. Smith was identified as the driver of a teal Mazda Pickup truck that fled the scene, according to police.

On Thursday, Smith was taken into custody at his home in the 23000 block of Mellin Road in Seaford without incident.

Smith was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury, Failure to Provide Information At Collision Scene Resulting in Property Damage, Driving With Expired License, Failure to Have Insurance Identification, Failure to Have Registration Card, Expired Tags, and Failure to Report an Collision Resulting in Injury or Death. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,000 cash only.