Seaford Man Charged with 1st Degree Assault

Image courtesy DSP

A Seaford man has been arrested on multiple felony offenses after an assault in February in Lincoln. Delaware State Police were called to Holly Drive East in Lincoln on just before 1am on February 23 for an assault and learned that 19 year old Jordan Morris struck a 25 year old Lincoln man with a car during an argument. The victim and his friends were visiting a relative at the residence, but one friend declined an invitation to hang out with Morris who arrived with an unknown passenger in his vehicle – yelling and honking the horn. The victim went outside and confronted Morris about the noise and the two argued. Morris began driving away – threatening to come back and kill the victim’s relative. Another argument began and Morris drove towards the victim – striking him. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Morris was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 6 and transported to Troop 4, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Morris was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $122,000 cash bond. The investigation into this incident is continuing.