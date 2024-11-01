Seaford Man Charged with 3rd Offense DUI, Drug & Weapons Offenses

Delaware State Police were called to the Woodland Ferry Tuesday afternoon for a driver that appeared to be unconscious. Police found 51 year old Leslie Riggleman of Seaford being evaluated by EMS, but he refused medical treatment. When troopers contacted Riggleman, the observed signs of impairment and he was arrested. During a search of Riggleman and his vehicle, police found over 1.1 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun. A computer check showed he had two previous DUI-related convictions. Riggleman is charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Driving Under the Influence, 3 rd Offense (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm while Under the Influence

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rigglemen was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $26,500 secured bond.