Seaford Man Charged with 5th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Seaford man has been arrested after a crash just before 5am Thursday. Delaware State Police found a pickup crashed in a ditch on Kaye Road near Seaford. The driver, 53 year old Philip Swetz of Seaford, showed signs of impairment and was taken to an area hospital for a unrelated medical issue. Standardized Field Sobriety tests were given at the hospital and after he was discharged Swetz was arrested for DUI. A computer check showed he had four prior DUI-related convictions. Swetz was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the below crimes:

5th Offense DUI (Felony)

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Failure to Remain within a Single Lane

Swetz was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,150 secured bond.