Seaford Man Charged with 5th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police were called to Atlantic Avenue in Millville Friday evening for a report of a vehicle parked on a sidewalk. Troopers found a pickup on the sidewalk with the driver asleep. As police spoke to the driver, 46 year old Charles Graves of Seaford, he showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI after being given standardized field sobriety tests – and a computer check showed that Graves had four prior DUI-related convictions. A search of his truck turned up drug paraphernalia.

Graves was charged with a 5th offense DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,200 cash bond.