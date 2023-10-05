Seaford Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Seaford man was arrested after a hit and run crash Wednesday afternoon just before 3 at Route 13 and Chipmans Lane in Laurel. Delaware State Police learned that a black male, identified as 64 year old Graylon Nichols of Seaford left the scene in a pickup with Delaware tags. Investigation showed that Nichols failed to maintain his lane and struck two road signs after leaving the roadway near Chipmans Road. The pickup collided with a Jeep Comanche in the median. The driver of the Jeep, a 65 year old Laurel woman, sustained minor injuries. A trooper on patrol spotted the pickup on Concord Road and performed a traffic stop. After contacting the driver the trooper smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from within the vehicle and noticed he was not wearing a seat belt and signs of impairment. Nichols refused field sobriety testing and was arrested. A computer check showed five previous DUI convictions.

Nichols was charged with the following crimes:

6 th offense DUI (Felony)

offense DUI (Felony) Vehicular Assault Second

Numerous traffic-related charges

Nichols was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,303 cash bond.