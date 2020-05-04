Seaford man charged with 7th DUI

A Seaford man was arrested on his 7th DUI following a domestic dispute that turned physical.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, around 9:40 p.m., Sunday troopers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Woodland Ferry Road in Seaford for reports of a domestic dispute that turned physical.

Troopers arrived and learned from witnesses that 54-year-old Bretley Knox was reportedly driving a dark colored pickup truck at the time of the incident, swerving on Woodland Ferry Road, and almost struck a ditch.

Knox was then seen pulling into a driveway, at which time a female passenger was heard screaming for help. He then proceeded to pull the woman out of the vehicle and started striking her, according to police.

The victim was able to get away and walk to a nearby home. She was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Knox re-entered the vehicle and proceeded to drive off.

Troopers located Knox a short time later at his residence in the 28000 block of Roxbury Court in Seaford, at which time a strong odor of alcohol was detected.

Knox initially refused to exit the home and was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

Knox was transported back to Troop 5 where a DUI investigation ensued and a computer inquiry revealed that he had six prior DUI convictions. He was charged with his 7th Offense DUI (Felony), Resisting Arrest, Offensive Touching, Disorderly Conduct, and arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $26200.00 on cash only bond.