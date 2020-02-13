Seaford man charged with assault in stabbing incident at Nanticoke Hospital

21-year-old Two J. Baptise, of Seaford, DE – Seaford Police Dept.

A Seaford man is behind bars after police say he stabbed and assaulted a family member in the parking lot of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

According to the Seaford Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m., Wednesday as officers were called to the parking lot of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for reports of an assault.

Officers arrived and learned that the victim was being treated by hospital staff in the parking lot and the suspect had fled the scene.

The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Two J. Baptise, was located nearby a short time later with the assistance of Delaware State Police.

The investigation revealed Baptise had allegedly assaulted a family member in the parking lot by stabbing and kicking the victim numerous times.

During the assault, police say Baptise threatened witnesses who tried to intervene and also caused damage to a nearby vehicle in the parking lot.

Baptise was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Terroristic Threatening (2 Counts), Assault Third Degree, Offensive Touching, and Criminal Mischief. He was committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $123,200.00 cash bail.