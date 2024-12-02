Seaford Man Charged with Drug Offenses after Traffic Stop

A Seaford man has been arrested after a traffic stop near Georgetown. Police stopped a car after it passed a vehicle on the right on Seashore Highway near Wilson Hill Road. The trooper spoke with the driver, 22 year old Enrique Azuara of Seaford, who was driving on a suspended license and had warrants for his arrest.

Azuara was arrested and a search of his car turned up cocaine, methamphetamine, half an Oxycodone pill, a scale that was damaged by Azuara during the stop and over $1900 in suspected drug proceeds.

Azuara is charged with multiple drug and traffic offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Passing on the Right

Driving while Suspended or Revoked

Possession of a Suspended License

Azuara was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,802 secured bond.