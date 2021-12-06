Seaford Man Charged with DUI and other Offenses after Stealing Car
December 6, 2021/
A Seaford man has been arrested on criminal and traffic charges after he stole a car and wrecked it while under the influence. Delaware State Police were called around 11:30 Sunday morning to Whitesville Road near Whale’s Road for a crash involving a Suburban. Police learned that 2 hours earlier, 29 year old Taylor English of Seaford entered Quality Automotive and took the keys to the Suburban and drove off. Troopers responding to a call for a stolen vehicle spotted English walking near Whaley’s Road. When arrested, English showed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation was started. English is charged with multiple offenses.
- 4th Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
- Driving While Suspended
- Failure to Have Insurance ID in Possession
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree
- Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Motor Vehicle Used on Roadway Without Displaying Registration Plates
- Driver Must Wear Seatbelt
- Failure to Report a Collision Involving Alcohol
He’s being held at SCI in default of a $6440 cash bond.