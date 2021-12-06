Seaford Man Charged with DUI and other Offenses after Stealing Car

A Seaford man has been arrested on criminal and traffic charges after he stole a car and wrecked it while under the influence. Delaware State Police were called around 11:30 Sunday morning to Whitesville Road near Whale’s Road for a crash involving a Suburban. Police learned that 2 hours earlier, 29 year old Taylor English of Seaford entered Quality Automotive and took the keys to the Suburban and drove off. Troopers responding to a call for a stolen vehicle spotted English walking near Whaley’s Road. When arrested, English showed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation was started. English is charged with multiple offenses.

  • 4th Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)
  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
  • Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
  • Driving While Suspended
  • Failure to Have Insurance ID in Possession
  • Criminal Trespass Second Degree
  • Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Motor Vehicle Used on Roadway Without Displaying Registration Plates
  • Driver Must Wear Seatbelt
  • Failure to Report a Collision Involving Alcohol

He’s being held at SCI in default of a $6440 cash bond.

