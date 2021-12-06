Seaford Man Charged with DUI and other Offenses after Stealing Car

Image courtesy DSP

A Seaford man has been arrested on criminal and traffic charges after he stole a car and wrecked it while under the influence. Delaware State Police were called around 11:30 Sunday morning to Whitesville Road near Whale’s Road for a crash involving a Suburban. Police learned that 2 hours earlier, 29 year old Taylor English of Seaford entered Quality Automotive and took the keys to the Suburban and drove off. Troopers responding to a call for a stolen vehicle spotted English walking near Whaley’s Road. When arrested, English showed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation was started. English is charged with multiple offenses.

4th Offense Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury

Driving While Suspended

Failure to Have Insurance ID in Possession

Criminal Trespass Second Degree

Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Motor Vehicle Used on Roadway Without Displaying Registration Plates

Driver Must Wear Seatbelt

Failure to Report a Collision Involving Alcohol

He’s being held at SCI in default of a $6440 cash bond.