Seaford Man Charged With Five Armed Robberies in Late 2021

Tyshae Williams (photo provided by Seaford Police)

A Seaford man faces five counts each of robbery and weapons-related offenses following a police investigation into several robberies.

Between last October 1st and December 20th, Seaford Police responded to four armed robberies at Valero Shore Stop on West Stein Highway and one armed robbery at Dunkin’ Donuts on Bridgeville Highway.

Police said in each of the incidents the suspect wore a mask and carried a knife as he demanded money.

An investigation determined that all of the hold-ups were carried out by the same person, and DNA evidence was used to establish a suspect.

31-year-old Tyshae Williams was charged this week in a grand jury indictment, and he was arrested Thursday without incident. Williams was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $100,000 cash bond.

Seaford Police listed these charges:

 5 Counts of Robbery 1 st Degree- 5 Counts

 5 Counts of Possession of Deadly Weapon During Commission of a Felony

 5 Counts of Possession of Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited

 5 Counts of Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon

 1 Count of Tampering with Physical Evidence