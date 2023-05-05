Seaford Man Charged with Illegal Lottery Operation
An investigation by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Gaming Enforcement and Seaford Police have arrested a man for operating an illegal lottery from a residence in Seaford. Police went into a home on Woolford Street with a search warrant and arrested 58 year old Ramon Diaz-Lopez. Police also seized gambling equipment and US currency at the residence.
Diaz-Lopez was transported to Troop 5 where he was processed and arraigned on his charges.
- Possessing a Gambling Device
- Advanced Gambling
- Keep Any Gambling Device for Any Game of Chance
- Providing Premises for Gambling
He was released on his own recognizance.