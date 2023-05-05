Seaford Man Charged with Illegal Lottery Operation

Image courtesy Department of Safety and Homeland Security Gaming Enforcement

An investigation by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Gaming Enforcement and Seaford Police have arrested a man for operating an illegal lottery from a residence in Seaford. Police went into a home on Woolford Street with a search warrant and arrested 58 year old Ramon Diaz-Lopez. Police also seized gambling equipment and US currency at the residence.

Diaz-Lopez was transported to Troop 5 where he was processed and arraigned on his charges.

Possessing a Gambling Device

Advanced Gambling

Keep Any Gambling Device for Any Game of Chance

Providing Premises for Gambling

He was released on his own recognizance.