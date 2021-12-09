Seaford Man Charged With Making False Statement To Purchase Firearm

Urundi Harris

A Seaford man is charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers investigated a domestic disturbance at a local home on November 6th.

Police said 43-year-old Urundi Harris indicated he had recently purchased a firearm, but he was prohibited from buying or owning a firearm.

Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the State Bureau of Identification were involved with the investigation, which police said determined that Harris had falsified paperwork when he bought the firearm.

Harris was taken into custody Wednesday. State Police said a search turned up the illegally purchased handgun, five magazines and ammunition.

Harris is charged with intentionally making false oral or written statements intended or likely to deceive the licensee in purchase of a firearm (felony). He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.