Seaford Man Charged with Threatening Another with a Knife

Image courtesy DSP

A Seaford man was arrested by Delaware State Police Friday after he threatened another person with a knife. Police were called just before 9am for a man yelling and threatening to kill people in the parking lot of Shore Tint & More on Middleford Road. Police say a man had just started mowing the grass at the business when a stranger asked for money. The victim did not give the suspect any money and the suspect pulled a pocketknife from his pants and threatened to kill the victim and walked away while still yelling. Police found the suspect, identified as 25 year old Kaymar James of Seaford walking on Sussex Highway and arrested him and recovered the pocketknife from his pants.

James was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing

Terroristic Threatening

James was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $8,000 unsecured bond.