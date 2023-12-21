Seaford Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Crash

A 58-year-old man from Seaford involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred last month has died. Police say that on November 3rd, a Chevrolet box truck was stopped southbound on Woodland Ferry Road for a stop sign at the intersection of Woodpecker Road. Simultaneously, a Ford F-150 was eastbound, approaching the intersection. Woodpecker Road is a throughway, and vehicles are not obligated to stop. The box truck failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and then collided with the left side of the F-150. The impact led to the F-150 rolling multiple times, ejecting the occupants from the vehicle. The 22-year-old driver of the Chevrolet box truck, a Seaford resident, and his 37-year-old passenger from Millsboro were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Ford F-150’s 58-year-old driver, who died on December 19th from his injuries and his 42-year-old passenger, who suffered serious injuries, were not wearing seat belts. The 58-year-old’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.