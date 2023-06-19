Seaford Man Leads Laurel PD in Chase Ending in DUI & Other Charges

Image courtesy Laurel PD

A Laurel Police officer on patrol spotted a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 13 move into the median and turn around and head back into the northbound lanes traveling south into oncoming traffic. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle which nearly collided with several vehicles before crossing the concrete median and speeding west on Georgetown Road and turning into the Laurel Gran facility property trying to ram through a locked gate. When the vehicle became disabled – the driver ran off on foot and was arrested after a short chase with help of a a taser deployment. The driver showed multiple signs of impairment and was identified as 24 year old Ramiro Medrano of Seaford, who had an active warrant for a 2022 DUI arrest. He faces multiple offenses:

Disregarding Police Officer Signal (Class G Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $1000 (Class A Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Misdemeanor)

Breach of Release (Misdemeanor)

Driving Without a Valid License (Misdemeanor)

Related Traffic Offenses

Medrano was unable to be arraigned at the time of his arrest and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an intoxication hold, then subsequently released on his own recognizance by the Justice of the Peace Court once he was able to be arraigned.