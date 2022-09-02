Seaford Man Sentenced for Defrauding Social Security Administration

A Seaford man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for defrauding Social Security Administration (SSA) of nearly $150,000. The sentence was pronounced by Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly. Court documents show 42 year old Marques Fountain collected another man’s Social Security retirement benefits after the beneficiary died in 2009. Fountain was the man’s caretaker and used the SSA retirement benefits which were deposited into a bank account controlled by Fountain for his own personal expenses for over 10 years. Fountain pleaded guilty last October. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Howland prosecuted the case, which was investigated by SSA’s Office of the Inspector General.