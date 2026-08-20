Seaford Man Sentenced to 45 Years in Federal Prison for Violent Kidnapping and Attempted Hit

26-year-old Seaford man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for kidnapping, carjacking, and cyberstalking an elderly woman, as well as attempting to orchestrate a hit on the victim from jail. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews imposed the sentence. According to court documents, on January 13th, 2023, Ralph Harmon forced the woman into her vehicle at gunpoint, assaulted her and drove her into Maryland. He forced her to provide ATM information, sexually assaulted her, tied her hands and later shoved her into the Wicomico River before fleeing. The victim survived and received help from bystanders. Harmon was later arrested after police located the victim’s vehicle in Salisbury. A BB gun was recovered. While awaiting trial in Maryland, Harmon also attempted to arrange for the victim to be killed to prevent her from testifying and repeatedly contacted her, causing her to leave her home out of fear. Harmon was convicted in Maryland before being transferred to federal custody in Delaware in April 2024. The sentencing took place on August 17th.

