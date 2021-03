Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police are looking for a Seaford man who is wanted on domestic related felony charges. Police believe 40 year old Quanteve Hanzer is possibly driving a 2013 black Dodge Challenger with Delaware tags. He is black, 5’ 7” and about 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Hanzer may be in the Seaford or Georgetown area. If you know where he is – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.