Seaford Mayor Addresses Rumors About the Nylon Capital Shopping Center Project

Seaford Mayor David Genshaw says many false reports have circulated on social media regarding the $24 million effort to redevelop the Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Contrary to the rumors, he said plans for the 22-acre site at Seaford’s western gateway do not include a methadone clinic, low-income housing, or a distribution center. The mayor’s comments were among the highlights of State Representative Danny Short’s monthly constituent coffee meeting. The Nanticoke Senior Center hosted about four dozen people for the event this month.