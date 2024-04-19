Seaford Mayor & City Council Election on Saturday

Voters in Seaford go to the polls on Saturday to elect a new mayor and two members to the city council. Matt MacCoy and Jose Santos are running for mayor. They mayor’s office is a 2-year term. Mayor David Genshaw is not running for re-election.

At least one councilperson will be new – incumbent Orlando Holland is challenged by four candidates – Stephanie Grassett, Roxanne Knights, Alan Quillen and Jim Walsh. Councilman James King is not running for a third term. Council seats are held for three years.

The polls will be open Saturday from 7am to 3pm at Town Hall.