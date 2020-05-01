Seaford PD Arrest 2 on Drug & Weapons Charges, 1 Wanted for Delmar Home Invasion

Image courtesy Seaford Police

After a report of suspicious activity at the Meadowbridge Apartments, Seaford Police found two men in a car parked in a fire lane. Police also smelled marijuana. One man, 18 year old Myles Andrews of Seaford ran off on foot – and was later arrested after a brief struggle. Police arrested 24 year old Deshawn Reed of Laurel at the scene. A search of the car turned up a loaded 25 caliber handgun, ammunition for the gun and a rifle, marijuana and 26 baggies of suspected heroin. Both are charged with a variety of offenses. Reed is being held in default of over $25,000 cash bail. Andrews is wanted on an active warrant from Delmar, Maryland Police for a home invasion. He is also charged as an out of state fugitive and is being held without bond pending extradition to Maryland.