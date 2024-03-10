Seaford PD Arrest Seaford Man on Drug Charges

Image courtesy DSP

On Friday, Seaford Police attempted to stop a man riding a bicycle on the sidewalk – then northbound in the southbound lane of Front Street without a light. The man, identified as 22 year old Schweitzer Dessin of Seaford, rode off down King Street and then ran off on foot. Dessin continued to run through several properties toward Market St. During the course of the foot pursuit, the officer fell, injuring their leg but continued to pursue Dessin through the yards. A responding Seaford Officer located Dessin in the Poplar St and Arch St area, and he was taken into custody. A search conducted by officers located bags of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.

During the foot pursuit, two responding Seaford Police Units were involved in a vehicle collision in the area of Market St and 3rd St. During the collision, one of the patrol vehicles struck a residence, causing damage. The occupants of the residence were not injured. The two officers involved in the collision and the officer injured during the foot pursuit were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Dessin was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled substance

Assault 3rd

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Riding a Bike on a

Sidewalk

Riding a Bike without a Headlight.

Dessin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to SCI on a $5600 secured bond.