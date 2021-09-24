Seaford PD Charge Two with Drug Offenses

Two people have been arrested by Seaford Police after it was learned that the operator of a vehicle traveling on Market Street was wanted out of the J-P Court. Police contacted the driver, 54 year old Howard Wise and passenger, 21 year old Cierra Showell – both of Seaford. Wise was arrested without incident. Showell told police she had drug paraphernalia in her purse – and a search turned up a hypodermic needle, a hemp vape pen and heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Both are charged with drug offenses – Showell is free on an $500 unsecured bail. Wise is being held in default of an $1150 Secured bail.