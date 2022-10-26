Seaford PD Investigating Shooting at Woodland Mills Apartment Complex

Seaford Police are investigating a shooting just before 8:30 Tuesday night at the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex. Officers were on another call when they heard numerous gunshots and 9-1-1 indicated the location inside the complex. When Seaford and Delaware State Police arrived, they learned two 27 year old victims had been shot and taken to the hospital in private vehicles. One victim is in critical condition – the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information – contact Seaford Police at 302-629-6648 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.