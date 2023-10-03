Seaford PD Investigating Shots Fired on Conwell Street

Seaford Police were called to Conwell Street – between Spruce and 3rd Streets for shots fired just after 8pm on Monday. Witnesses told police that an unknown male was firing at another group of people, then left the area in a white vehicle. Police say there were no injuries and several shell casings and other evidence were located.

If you have any information – contact Seaford Police at 302-629-6648 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.