Seaford PD Investigating Two Shooting Incidents

Seaford Police are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred on Tuesday, July 20. The first incident occurred in the 400 Block of North Street around 6:19pm. Police responded to a report of shots fired and found evidence that there was one shooter and that a residence was struck by gunfire. While officers were at the North Street location; officers heard the sound of gunfire another location shortly after 7pm. Seaford Police, along with assistance from surrounding agencies, responded to the Woodland Mills Apartment Complex where they learned one subject was injured during the second incident. That victim was transported to local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Evidence at the second scene indicated one suspect was responsible for shooting one victim and several apartments with gunfire.

