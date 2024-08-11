Seaford PD Looking for Rape Suspect

Seaford Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a rape that occurred early Saturday morning. Police were called to North Arch Street for a disorderly subject and found the victim who reported they have bee sexually assaulted by Henry Perez-Mazariegos. Perez-Mazariegos was gone from the scene when police arrived and has not been located.

Perez-Mazariegos is wanted on 2 counts of 2nd degree rape.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Seaford Police at 302-629-6645 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

