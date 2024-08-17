Seaford Police Arrest 6 on Drug, Loitering & Other Offenses
Live video cameras in the area of North and Woolford Street in Seaford let police observe a group of people sitting in chairs and standing on the sidewalk preventing the free flow of pedestrian traffic – as well as evidence of possible drug dealing. As police tried to contact the group, one man, 28 year old Elijah Desir of Seaford dropped a package and ran off on foot. He was arrested and another package was found – containing over 48 grams of crack cocaine and 130 bags of suspected heroin.
Desir is charged with multiple offenses:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine Tier 3
- Possession of Crack Cocaine Tier 3
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance(Heroin)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 Counts)
- Loitering
Desir is being held at the DOC in default of $131,801 cash bail and ordered to have no contact with North Street and Woolford Street.
Five others were also arrested on loitering and other offenses:
- Donald White, 30 of Ellendale, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana (83.7 grams), Loitering, and Violation of Probation. White was committed to DOC on $15,001 combined cash and secured bail and ordered to have no contact with North St and Woolford St.
- Jonathan Dugazon, 22 of Seaford, was charged with Loitering and Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct from an active warrant from the Blades Police Department. Dugazon was released on OR Bond.
- Schweitzer Dessin, 22 of Seaford, was charged with Loitering and released on OR Bond with a No Contact Order for North St and Woolford St.
- Johnlee Miracle, 27 of Seaford, was charged with Loitering and released on OR Bond with a No Contact Order for North St and Woolford St.
- Jaimere Harrison, 24 of Frederica, was charged with Loitering and released on OR Bond with a No Contact Order for North St and Woolford St.