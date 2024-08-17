Seaford Police Arrest 6 on Drug, Loitering & Other Offenses

Live video cameras in the area of North and Woolford Street in Seaford let police observe a group of people sitting in chairs and standing on the sidewalk preventing the free flow of pedestrian traffic – as well as evidence of possible drug dealing. As police tried to contact the group, one man, 28 year old Elijah Desir of Seaford dropped a package and ran off on foot. He was arrested and another package was found – containing over 48 grams of crack cocaine and 130 bags of suspected heroin.

Desir is charged with multiple offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine Tier 3

Possession of Crack Cocaine Tier 3

Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance(Heroin)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 Counts)

Loitering

Desir is being held at the DOC in default of $131,801 cash bail and ordered to have no contact with North Street and Woolford Street.

Five others were also arrested on loitering and other offenses:

Donald White, 30 of Ellendale, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana (83.7 grams), Loitering, and Violation of Probation. White was committed to DOC on $15,001 combined cash and secured bail and ordered to have no contact with North St and Woolford St.

Jonathan Dugazon, 22 of Seaford, was charged with Loitering and Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct from an active warrant from the Blades Police Department. Dugazon was released on OR Bond.

Schweitzer Dessin, 22 of Seaford, was charged with Loitering and released on OR Bond with a No Contact Order for North St and Woolford St.

Johnlee Miracle, 27 of Seaford, was charged with Loitering and released on OR Bond with a No Contact Order for North St and Woolford St.