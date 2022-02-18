Seaford Police Investigate Gunshot Heard Near 4th St.

Seaford Police are looking for the person who was responsible for a gunshot that was heard by officers as they were attempting to find two people who fled from a vehicle.

Police said an officer tried to stop a vehicle on Stein Highway that was heading eastbound Wednesday night at about 11:45 p.m. The driver stopped near Pine Street and 5th Street and both occupants got out and fled in different directions.

A single shot was heard coming from the 4th Street area. The two individuals have not been located.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Seaford Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-629-6648.