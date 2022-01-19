Seaford Police Investigate Gunshots, Arrest 2 Suspects, Seize Drugs & Cash

Seaford Police have made two arrests following a vehicle pursuit and reports of gunshots on Chandler Street in the area of Chandler Apartments. Drugs and money were seized during the incident Tuesday night, according to police.

Responding officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed from the area with two occupants who were wearing masks. The driver refused to stop, traveled west into Maryland then back into Delaware toward Bridgeville. Delaware State Police deployed stop-sticks, and the vehicle came to a stop in a parking lot near South Main Street and Sussex Highway.

The driver was later identified as 23-year-old Jaquan Darling. Police said a passenger, later identified as 23-year-old Samuel Senecharles of Georgetown, fled on foot with Darling but were captured with help from Delaware State Police and Trooper 2 (helicopter).

Joaquin Darling

Police said Darling was in possession of: 15.8 grams of crack cocaine, 11.7 grams of cocaine, 4.8 grams of

marijuana, 1.2 grams of ecstasy, and $841.00 in U.S. currency.

Samuel Senecharles

Senecharles, according to police, possessed: 14.5 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of marijuana, 110 bags of heroin, a digital scale, 5 cell phones, and $482.00 in U.S. currency.

Seaford Police listed these charges:

Jaquan Darling-

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2, Possession with Intent to Deliver

Controlled Substance- 3 Counts, Disregard a Police Officer Signal, Conspiracy 2 nd , Resisting Arrest and

Various Traffic Charges.

Samuel Senecharles:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2, Possession with Intent to Deliver

Controlled Substance- 2 Counts, Disregard a Police Officer Signal, Conspiracy 2 nd , Resisting Arrest and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Darling was arraigned at J.P. Court #2 and was committed to SCI on a $95,000 cash bond. Senecharles

was also arraigned at J.P Court #2 and was committed on a $60,600 secured bond. Darling had an

additional active warrant out of the Seaford Police Department for Burglary 2 nd and Senecharles was

wanted on a $60,000 cash bond out of Superior Court for breach of release from a previous home

invasion involving a firearm.

A police investigation determined that one round struck the rear trunk and window of the vehicle, and at least one round struck the exterior of an apartment complex, came through a wall and traveled through a bedroom where a child was sleeping. No injuries were reported.

Seaford Police said the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. James at 302-629-6645 extension 1217 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.





