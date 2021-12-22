Seaford Police Investigate Recent Robberies

Photo released by Seaford Police

Seaford Police are investigating a hold-up at Dunkin’ Donuts in the 500-block of Bridgeville Highway, and possible connections to other robberies since early October at a gas station on West Stein Highway.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash Monday night at about 7:30. p.m. No injuries were reported.

Seaford Police have also been investigating additional robberies at the Valero Gas Station in the 500-block of West Stein Highway. The first such incident occurred in early October, and subsequent crimes took place in November and December. Police have conducted surveillance, added patrols, collected latent prints and DNA samples and obtained video and still pictures from crime scenes.

Anyone with information about this or other robberies is asked to contact Seaford Police at 302-629-6645 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.