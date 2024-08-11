Seaford Police Investigating Dog Attack
Seaford Police were sent to check on the welfare of a woman who was screaming on North Hall Street. When police arrived, the victim left through the front door with a dog attacking her. The victim fell to the ground as the dog continued to attack her. An officer used his service weapon to dispatch the dog – as police provided medical aid to the victim until EMS personnel arrived and transported her to a local area hospital where she was in serious condition.