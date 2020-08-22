Seaford Police Investigating Shooting Incident on Collins Avenue

Seaford Police were called to Collins Avenue for a report of shots fired. Police found that two people had been shot and were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police learned that before the incident there was a large gathering of people. Police ask anyone with video or pictures of the gathering before the shooting to contact Seaford Police 302-629-6645 or Crime Stoppers 800-TIP-3333.
