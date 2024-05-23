Seaford Police Looking for Missing Teen

Seaford Police are asking for your help in finding Faith Dewitt, who was last seen in the area of Seaford Middle School yesterday at approximately 2:17 pm. Faith is a 14-year-old girl–approximately 5’09” tall and weighing approximately 212 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, white shoes, a black sweatshirt, and a black purse. Her destination is unknown. Anyone with information on where Faith is should call the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645 reference missing person case# 71-24-4643.

Photos from the Seaford Police Department Facebook page: