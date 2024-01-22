Seaford Police Officer Indicted for Off-Duty Altercation

A Seaford Police officer has been indicted on multiple charges – including a felony for brandishing a handgun during a traffic-related altercation that occurred while he was off-duty. Delaware Department of Justice officials say 38 year old Kyle Linville experienced a mechanical issue while parking his pickup truck and attached trailer in a driveway in Bridgeville which blocked both traffic lanes. Another driver couldn’t pass and the two argued and Linville shouted obscenities, issued verbal threats, scratched paint on the other driver’s vehicle and then pointed his handgun at the man. Linville is charged with aggravated menacing, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. He has been suspended from duty with the return of the indictment and Seaford Police are cooperating with the DOJ in connection with their investigation.