Seaford School District on Incident at Frederic Douglass Elementary School Tuesday Morning

School officials in the Seaford School District than staff, the constable and law enforcement for keeping everyone safe after an incident Tuesday morning at the Frederick Douglass Elementary School. School staff were notified that a student brought an unloaded firearm to school. Officials say the student was not on a bus, but was dropped off by a car. Students reported the incident to teachers and staff followed all safety protocols. District officials on their Facebook page say that while weapons detections systems have been considered at all schools in the district – this incident has accelerated the conversation. District officials are looking for input from parents and the community to maintain a safe school environment for everyone.

Seaford Police are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information is asked to contact our criminal investigations division at (302) 629-6645.