Seaford School Gets Blue Ribbon Recognition

Three Delaware schools are being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their academic performance, or progress in narrowing the achievement gap.



Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Seaford, Allen Frear Elementary in the Caesar Rodney School District, and Etta Wilson Elementary School in New Castle County join more than 300 public schools and 50 non-public schools in earning the recognition from US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” DeVos said. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program is in its 38th year. Test results, graduation rates and other factors are examined as schools are evaluated.



A virtual awards ceremony will be held in November.