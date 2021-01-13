Seaford School Gets National Recognition

Frederick Douglass Elementary School in the Seaford School District is one of two Delaware schools receiving national honors for student academic achievement.

The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators selected only 57 schools across the country to recognize. ESEA stands for Elementary and Secondary Education Act, which was passed decades ago to close achievement gaps.

Douglass is being honored for exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years. McVey Elementary School in the Christina School District was also recognized.

“These schools are prime examples of how, with strong leadership and support, the hard work of our students, families and educators leads to exceptional academic progress,” Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said. “Congratulations to these two school communities for this well-deserved national recognition.”

The schools will be honored during a virtual conference next month.