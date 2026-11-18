Seaford Schools to Reopen Tomorrow Following Phone and Internet Service Outage
November 18, 2026/
The Seaford School District has restored phone and internet service following an outage caused by damaged fiber in Georgetown. The outage prompted district officials to cancel school today due to concerns over the inability of parents and schools to communicate by phone or email, as well as disruptions to other daily functions requiring internet access. Crews have since repaired the damaged fiber, and students and staff are expected to return tomorrow. School cafeterias will also be serving Thanksgiving lunch.