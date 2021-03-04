Seaford Students Receive Virtual Library Cards

Virtual Library Cards will be available to all students in the Seaford School District, allowing them access to materials and services at the Seaford District Library.

School-based libraries have been restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership is only the third of its kind statewide.

“This is a huge step in the right direction,” Seaford Middle School Literacy Coach Kim Marquis said. “During the pandemic we have been trying to think creatively and our local library is the perfect solution. Our libraries at the school level have not been available due to safety measures with Covid, so being able to access books and resources online is a great answer for our students.”

Library officials said the goal is to encourage and increase literacy in Western Sussex.

“We have programs like BrainFuse, which offers live tutoring sessions, ebooks, audiobooks, and even movies,” Seaford District Library Deputy Executive Director Rachel Wackett said. “We want our community to have access to these items as a standard.”