Seaford Teen Arrested for Robbery of Delivery Driver

Image courtesy DSP

An 18 year old Seaford man has been arrested for robbing a pizza delivery driver Friday night. Delaware State Police were called to German Road in Seaford around 10:30pm and learned that three male suspects approached the victim while he delivered a pizza to a house. One suspect pointed a gun at the victim, took the pizza and stole the driver’s car. The victim was not hurt. Just after 1:30 Saturday morning the troopers saw the car and pulled it over. The occupants ran, but the driver, 18 year old Asjmeir Fiorentino of Seaford was caught a short time later – the other occupants who ran were not found.

Fiorentino was taken to Troop 5, charged with the crimes listed below:

Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Driving Without a License

Failure to Signal

Fiorentino was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance.