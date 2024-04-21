Seaford Teen Charged with Theft of a Church Van

Image courtesy DSP

Early Friday morning a Delaware State Trooper on patrol spotted a white passenger van swerving in the area of Concord and Church Roads near Seaford. The trooper pulled the van over and spoke to the driver, 18 year old Ronald Alberts of Seaford. A computer check showed the van belonged to a local church and a representative from the church said the van was stolen from the church parking lot.

Alberts was arrested and taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the below crimes:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Criminal Trespass 3 rd Degree

Degree Driving without a Valid License

Numerous Traffic Offenses

Alberts was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on a $2,400 unsecured bond.