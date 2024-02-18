Seaford Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop in Seaford Saturday morning led to an arrest for drug offenses and resisting arrest. Delaware State Police saw a Crown Victoria with an equipment violation and conducted a traffic stop. When the car stopped the driver, identified as 33 year old William Matthews of Seaford, got out and ran off holding a green container. The trooper chased after him and spotted Matthews trying to hide the container and ignoring the troopers verbal commands. The trooper used his taser and Matthews was arrested. The container contained 44 plastic capsules of crack cocaine and cash.

Matthews faces a variety of charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating a Vehicle with Improper Window Tint

Matthews was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $11,000 secured bond.