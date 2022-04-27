Seaford Tweaks Absentee Ballot Count From Apr. 16th Election

The results of the recent Seaford election have been amended, but the outcome is unchanged.

Members of the Seaford Board of Elections said the absentee ballot count for the April 16th election was incorrect and posted on the certificate of election. The votes for each candidate on absentee ballots were counted as two individual votes in the overall total, inflating the reported number of absentee votes.

The board this week corrected the totals and amended the certificate of election, offering an apology for what it calls a clerical error.

A total of 115 absentee ballots were cast in the recent Seaford election. Mayor David Genshaw and Councilman Matthew MacCoy were re-elected.