Seaford voters will go to the polls Saturday to elect a mayor and 2 council members. Incumbent Mayor David Genshaw is challenged by councilman James King for the mayor’s 2 year seat. There are three candidates running for two seats on the council – incumbent Dan Henderson is challenged by Alan Cranston and Jose Santos. Each of the council seats is a 3-year term. The polls are open at Seaford City Hall in the City Council Chambers from 7am to 3pm.